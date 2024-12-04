Left Menu

Illuminating the Roshans: A Cinematic Legacy Unveiled

Netflix unveils 'The Roshans', a docu-series exploring the legacy of Hrithik Roshan's film family, directed by Shashi Ranjan. The series delves into the contributions of three generations, featuring behind-the-scenes insights from industry peers, narrating the journey of passion and innovation in Hindi cinema.

  • Country:
  • India

Netflix has announced the release of 'The Roshans', a docu-series that offers an in-depth look at the illustrious film family of actor Hrithik Roshan. The series traces the cinematic journey starting from Roshan Lal Nagrath, known as Roshan, and follows his descendants who have molded Indian cinema through their unique contributions.

Directed and co-produced by industry veteran Shashi Ranjan alongside Rakesh Roshan, the series features candid interviews with industry insiders, providing an intimate glimpse into the Roshans' legacy. The family expresses excitement about partnering with Netflix to share previously untold stories that have shaped their lives and careers.

Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content at Netflix India, praised the series as a 'heartfelt docu-series' that captures an emotional and nostalgic journey through the lives of this iconic film family. The decision to house the Roshan family's stories on a global platform like Netflix underscores the impact and inspiration of their contributions to cinema.

