A Monkey's Unexpected Embrace: Shashi Tharoor's Serene Encounter

Shashi Tharoor experienced a rare encounter when a monkey approached, hugged him, and fell asleep on his chest after being fed bananas. Tharoor shared the incident on X, highlighting the peaceful interaction and his appreciation for wildlife. Photos show the monkey nested comfortably on Tharoor's lap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:54 IST
Shashi Tharoor Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared a unique incident on Wednesday involving a surprising visitor at his home. A monkey approached him, nestled itself onto his lap, and, after being treated to bananas, rested its head on Tharoor's chest, eventually dozing off.

This heartwarming encounter, shared by Tharoor on X, captivated many and illustrated Tharoor's calm demeanor as he continued reading his newspaper. Despite potential concerns about the risk of bites, Tharoor expressed his deep respect for wildlife and cherished the non-threatening visit.

Photos from the tale show the monkey comfortable in Tharoor's lap, capturing online attention. Users reacted with amazement, noting the spiritual connection and the trust the monkey displayed towards Tharoor, reflecting on the rare bond between humans and nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

