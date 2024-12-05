Left Menu

Tragic Premiere Chaos: Fatal Jostle at Pushpa 2 Event

A woman lost her life and her son was hospitalized due to asphyxiation at the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' featuring actor Allu Arjun. The crowded chaos at the small theatre, lacking proper arrangements, led to the unfortunate incident. Authorities are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:18 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 08:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in a theatre packed beyond its capacity. A woman succumbed to asphyxiation while her son fights for life after being caught in a chaotic crowd surge.

The frenzy erupted as fans gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of actor Allu Arjun. But with inadequate arrangements and no prior information about the actor's arrival, the situation spiraled out of control. Preliminary investigations suggest that the theatre's small size was a contributing factor.

Despite attempts by police to provide CPR and stabilize the victims, the woman could not be saved. Attempts by law enforcement to manage the chaotic situation with mild force eventually cleared the area. An official case has been initiated as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

