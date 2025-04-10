Ajith Kumar's 'Good Bad Ugly' Sparks Fan Frenzy Across India

The much-anticipated release of superstar Ajith Kumar's latest film, 'Good Bad Ugly,' has taken the nation by storm. Fans of the actor celebrated exuberantly as the movie hit theatres across India today, turning the premiere into a festive occasion marked by drum beats and energetic dance routines outside cinemas.

In a longstanding tradition of fanfare, massive cutouts of Ajith were hoisted outside theatre entrances as fans adorned them with garlands. The joyous celebrations marked the release of Adhik Ravichandran's directorial thriller, which also stars Trisha Krishnan.

'Good Bad Ugly,' produced by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions, follows the gripping story of Arjun, played by Ajith Kumar, on a dangerous mission to rescue his kidnapped wife in Azerbaijan. The film is an adaptation of the 1997 American movie 'Breakdown' and adds another thrilling chapter to Ajith's cinematic journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)