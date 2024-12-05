Unveiling the Tree of Cheer: Art Transforms Holiday Tradition

This festive season, New Delhi's Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) alongside DLF Malls, has introduced an innovative art installation termed the Tree of Cheer at DLF Avenue, Saket. Stretching 22-feet tall, the installation reinterprets the conventional Christmas tree, incorporating the dynamic creativity of budding artists and enthusiastic visitors.

Curated by students from the Delhi Collage of Art, the installation substitutes traditional ornaments with vibrant painted canvases, effectively transforming it into a collective artistic masterpiece. The Tree of Cheer captures young artists' aspirations, showcasing the unifying and inspirational capability of art, turning each brushstroke into a canvas of human potential.

KNMA, renowned for its transformative impact on India's art scene since 2010, has always emphasized creativity's boundless nature. Coupled with DLF's commitment to engaging festive experiences, this project not only highlights art's societal role but also elevates holiday décor into a celebrated communal affair. The installation remains on display until 06 January 2025, inviting public participation and artistic engagement.

