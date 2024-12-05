Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh and Indian Army Partner to Honor Major Bob Khathing's Legacy

The Arunachal Pradesh government and the Indian Army have signed an agreement for the Indian Army to manage the Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing Museum of Valour in Tawang. Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the historical significance of Major Khathing’s 1951 expedition to Tawang and praised the Indian Army’s support.

  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh government has entered into a strategic agreement with the Indian Army for the management of the Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing Museum of Valour in Tawang. This move ensures the museum will be maintained by the Indian Army, marking an important step in preserving the region's historical heritage.

The agreement was formalized with the signing by Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kangki Darang and Brigadier VS Rajput of the 190 Mountain Brigade, witnessed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The decision honors Major Bob Khathing’s pivotal role in establishing Indian administrative control over Tawang in 1951, under the guidance of then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Chief Minister Khandu expressed gratitude toward the Indian Army for their contribution, especially the 190 Mountain Brigade's allocation of defense land for the museum. He assured that the government will support the museum's management whenever necessary, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in maintaining the facility.

Latest News

