Eurogrip Tyres Teams Up with Cricket Legend MS Dhoni
Eurogrip Tyres, a prominent brand in the tyre industry, has announced cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador. This partnership enhances Eurogrip's brand visibility, aligning with Dhoni's attributes of reliability and performance, and reinforces the company's commitment to innovative tyre solutions for modern riders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:42 IST
Eurogrip Tyres has appointed cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador, enhancing its image as a frontrunner in two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and off-highway tyre markets.
As part of this strategic collaboration, Dhoni will promote Eurogrip's diverse product range, increasing brand reach and awareness.
Established in 1982, TVS Srichakra Ltd, the maker of Eurogrip and related brands, views this partnership as pivotal in its quest to deliver high-quality tyre solutions globally.
