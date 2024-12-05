Left Menu

Eurogrip Tyres Teams Up with Cricket Legend MS Dhoni

Eurogrip Tyres, a prominent brand in the tyre industry, has announced cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador. This partnership enhances Eurogrip's brand visibility, aligning with Dhoni's attributes of reliability and performance, and reinforces the company's commitment to innovative tyre solutions for modern riders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:42 IST
Eurogrip Tyres Teams Up with Cricket Legend MS Dhoni
  • Country:
  • India

Eurogrip Tyres has appointed cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador, enhancing its image as a frontrunner in two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and off-highway tyre markets.

As part of this strategic collaboration, Dhoni will promote Eurogrip's diverse product range, increasing brand reach and awareness.

Established in 1982, TVS Srichakra Ltd, the maker of Eurogrip and related brands, views this partnership as pivotal in its quest to deliver high-quality tyre solutions globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024