Eurogrip Tyres Teams Up with Cricket Legend MS Dhoni

Eurogrip Tyres has appointed cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador, enhancing its image as a frontrunner in two-wheeler, three-wheeler, and off-highway tyre markets.

As part of this strategic collaboration, Dhoni will promote Eurogrip's diverse product range, increasing brand reach and awareness.

Established in 1982, TVS Srichakra Ltd, the maker of Eurogrip and related brands, views this partnership as pivotal in its quest to deliver high-quality tyre solutions globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)