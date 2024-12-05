Left Menu

Revamped Cafeteria Boosts Morale of Noida's First Responders

The Chetu Foundation has renovated the Noida Police Department's cafeteria, providing a modern and comfortable space for officers. This initiative aims to enhance productivity and morale among the staff. The revamped cafeteria features new furniture and improved layout, contributing to a welcoming atmosphere for the department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:22 IST
Revamped Cafeteria Boosts Morale of Noida's First Responders

The Chetu Foundation has completed a significant renovation of the Noida Police Department's cafeteria, providing officers with a modern and comforting space to relax.

With updated furniture and a newly designed layout, the cafeteria aims to enhance the productivity and morale of the hardworking officers. Commissioner of Police, Smt. Laxmi Singh, expressed gratitude towards the Foundation's support.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to support first responders, allowing them to unwind and enjoy healthy meals during their demanding shifts in a newly improved environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024