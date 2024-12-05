Revamped Cafeteria Boosts Morale of Noida's First Responders

The Chetu Foundation has completed a significant renovation of the Noida Police Department's cafeteria, providing officers with a modern and comforting space to relax.

With updated furniture and a newly designed layout, the cafeteria aims to enhance the productivity and morale of the hardworking officers. Commissioner of Police, Smt. Laxmi Singh, expressed gratitude towards the Foundation's support.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to support first responders, allowing them to unwind and enjoy healthy meals during their demanding shifts in a newly improved environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)