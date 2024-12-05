Revamped Cafeteria Boosts Morale of Noida's First Responders
The Chetu Foundation has renovated the Noida Police Department's cafeteria, providing a modern and comfortable space for officers. This initiative aims to enhance productivity and morale among the staff. The revamped cafeteria features new furniture and improved layout, contributing to a welcoming atmosphere for the department.
The Chetu Foundation has completed a significant renovation of the Noida Police Department's cafeteria, providing officers with a modern and comforting space to relax.
With updated furniture and a newly designed layout, the cafeteria aims to enhance the productivity and morale of the hardworking officers. Commissioner of Police, Smt. Laxmi Singh, expressed gratitude towards the Foundation's support.
The initiative is part of broader efforts to support first responders, allowing them to unwind and enjoy healthy meals during their demanding shifts in a newly improved environment.
