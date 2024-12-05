Prince Harry Dismisses Divorce Rumors with Humor and Concern

At the New York Times' 2024 DealBook Summit, Prince Harry confronted widespread rumors concerning his marriage to Meghan Markle with humor and clarity. The Duke of Sussex quipped about the frequent speculation during the event, underscoring how often their marriage is scrutinized.

Despite continuous tabloid claims suggesting a split, Harry, married to Meghan for six years, dismissed the conjecture as a regular occurrence. 'It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it,' he stated, addressing the relentless media focus on his personal life.

Expressing sympathy for those who follow the rumor mill, the prince noted how disappointed critics are when their predictions don't materialize. Emphasizing his resolve to prioritize family privacy, Harry pointed to genuine media-fueled safety concerns as a reason for refraining from visiting the UK with Meghan and their children.

