Clash Over Tradition: The Fierce Debate on Animal Sacrifice at Gadhimai Festival
Amid widespread protests from animal rights activists, the Gadhimai Mela in Nepal plans to proceed with traditional animal sacrifices. Despite a Supreme Court verdict against such practices, the event is set to attract thousands of devotees. Activists are campaigning for a 'Bloodless Gadhimai,' urging instead for monetary donations.
- Country:
- Nepal
The Gadhimai Mela, a significant event in Nepal, is again facing fierce opposition as it plans to hold traditional animal sacrifices. Despite a 2019 Supreme Court ruling deeming these practices inappropriate, the temple continues preparations, drawing widespread protests from rights groups in both Nepal and India.
Inaugurated by Vice President Ram Sahaya Yadav, the festival will see its main sacrificial event on December 8 and 9. A campaign for 'Bloodless Gadhimai' is gaining momentum, with activists from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and Human Society International rallying against the massacres, citing health, ethical, and environmental concerns.
While officials acknowledge the customs' roots in faith, there is a growing push to replace the sacrifice tradition with monetary donations for temple renovations. Meanwhile, animal smuggling across the Nepal-India border remains a pressing issue amid heightened vigilance from activists and authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
