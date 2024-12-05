Tom Tykwer's 'The Light' to Open 2025 Berlin Film Festival

German director Tom Tykwer is set to open the 2025 Berlin Film Festival with his family drama, 'The Light,' marking nearly three decades since his breakout film, 'Run Lola Run.' This will be Tykwer's third film to open the prestigious festival.

'The Light,' a German-French production starring Lars Eidinger, explores the upheaval in a middle-class family after the arrival of a mysterious Syrian housekeeper. The film will be showcased at the Berlinale Palast theatre on February 13.

Despite budget cuts of 2 million euros, the festival continues to maintain its influential status, with new director Tricia Tuttle at the helm. The 75th Berlinale will feature Todd Haynes as head of the international jury.

(With inputs from agencies.)