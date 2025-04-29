Corruption Scandal Rocks Thane: Land Transfer Bribery Charge
A case has been filed against Siddhi Santosh Patkar, a talathi in Thane, Maharashtra, for allegedly demanding a Rs 50,000 bribe to facilitate the transfer of land records. Despite submitting necessary documents, the bribery demand stalled the process. The ACB has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
A corruption case has emerged in Thane, Maharashtra, involving a local talathi accused of demanding a hefty bribe for a routine administrative task. Siddhi Santosh Patkar, working under the Thane Tehsildar, allegedly solicited a Rs 50,000 bribe to expedite land record transfers.
The complaint highlights the routine nature of the complainant's work with housing societies. Despite submitting all required documents, the process was unreasonably delayed, prompting the alleged bribe demand from Patkar.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has stepped in, filing a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. While charges have been made public, no arrests have occurred. The situation underscores ongoing challenges in tackling bureaucratic corruption.
