Corruption Scandal Rocks Thane: Land Transfer Bribery Charge

A corruption case has emerged in Thane, Maharashtra, involving a local talathi accused of demanding a hefty bribe for a routine administrative task. Siddhi Santosh Patkar, working under the Thane Tehsildar, allegedly solicited a Rs 50,000 bribe to expedite land record transfers.

The complaint highlights the routine nature of the complainant's work with housing societies. Despite submitting all required documents, the process was unreasonably delayed, prompting the alleged bribe demand from Patkar.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has stepped in, filing a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. While charges have been made public, no arrests have occurred. The situation underscores ongoing challenges in tackling bureaucratic corruption.

