Global Leaders Unite in Solidarity After Tragic Pahalgam Terror Attack

In response to the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, global leaders have shown resolute support for India, illustrating an international zero tolerance stance against terrorism. The April 22 attack resulted in the deaths of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, primarily tourists.

Prominent global figures, including US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have condemned the incident, expressing solidarity. In addition, the UN Security Council, with France presiding, issued a statement urging accountability for the perpetrators and sponsors of this violent act.

Amidst the international outcry, India has praised these demonstrations of support. The launch of the 'Victims of Terrorism Association Network' at the UN marks a significant effort to support victims and reinforce the global fight against terrorism by creating a safe, structured environment for affected individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)