Elizabeth Olsen Joins Julia Roberts in Sam Esmail's 'Panic Carefully'

Elizabeth Olsen teams up with Julia Roberts in 'Panic Carefully', an upcoming Warner Bros thriller directed by Sam Esmail. Known for 'Avengers' roles, Olsen continues her streak of enigmatic performances. The film, reuniting Esmail and Roberts post-'Leave the World Behind', starts production in January 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 23:11 IST
Actor Elizabeth Olsen (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Elizabeth Olsen, famed for her roles in Marvel's 'Avengers' series, will be starring alongside Julia Roberts in Warner Bros' upcoming thriller 'Panic Carefully', directed by Sam Esmail, Deadline reports. While plot details remain undisclosed, the film is described as a paranoid thriller echoing Esmail's critically acclaimed 'Mr. Robot'.

The project brings Esmail and Roberts back together after their successful collaboration on the apocalyptic thriller 'Leave the World Behind', which debuted on Netflix in 2023 and became the platform's fifth most-watched English-language film. Production of 'Panic Carefully' is scheduled to commence in England starting January 2024, with Esmail and Chad Hamilton producing alongside Scott Stuber and several others.

Olsen's breakout role was in the 2011 thriller 'Martha Marcy May Marlene', which garnered her a Critics' Choice Movie Award nomination. She subsequently rose to fame with roles in 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', 'Captain America: Civil War', and other Marvel Cinematic Universe offerings. Her recent work includes appearing in the 2024 sci-fi thriller 'The Assessment', which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

