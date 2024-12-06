Prajakta Koli's Debut Novel 'Too Good to Be True' Takes Bestseller Charts by Storm

Prajakta Koli, widely known for her diverse talents as a creator, blogger, and actor, has added another feather to her cap with her debut romance novel, 'Too Good to Be True.' The book, eagerly anticipated, is available for pre-order and has swiftly climbed the Amazon India Bestseller chart, days ahead of its January 2025 release.

Packed with universal themes of love, relationships, and friendships, the novel embodies Prajakta's style and offers a fresh, endearing love story. Her debut is seen as the romance read of 2025, captivating book lovers and her fans alike by bringing forth both laughter and introspection into the world of modern romance.

Prajakta expressed her surprise and joy at completing her first book, describing the writing journey as challenging yet fulfilling. The novel serves as a whimsical escape into romance, exploring themes of trust and perception through its engaging storyline and characters. HarperCollins India's partnership with Prajakta marks yet another successful venture for the creator.

(With inputs from agencies.)