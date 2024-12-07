Left Menu

Cinema's Struggle: A Call for Authenticity Amidst Change

Eminent director R Balki expressed concerns about the current state of the film industry, citing declining theatre attendance and the prevalence of low-quality films. Speaking at the Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture, he urged for authentic storytelling over commercial gimmicks and warned about the growing influence of AI in film production.

At the Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture during the 30th Kolkata International Film Festival, notable director R Balki raised an alarm about the declining quality and theatre attendance in the film industry. He identified a widespread feeling among filmmakers that the industry is at risk.

Balki reminisced about the captivating films of the past and lamented the current trend of producing subpar films. He stressed the importance of honest storytelling and criticized the focus on commercial gain rather than the audience's experience.

He also warned about the encroaching role of Artificial Intelligence in filmmaking, predicting a future where films will be categorized as manmade or machine-made. Balki's insights underscore the urgent need for a shift towards genuine creativity and sustainable practices in cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

