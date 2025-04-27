Kounde's Last-Minute Magic Seals Dramatic Copa del Rey Victory for Barcelona

Barcelona triumphed in one of the most thrilling Copa del Rey finals in recent memory, securing their 32nd Cup title after a 3-2 win over Real Madrid. Jules Kounde emerged as the hero, netting the decisive goal in the 116th minute of extra time.

The match saw Barcelona taking an early lead with Pedri's curling strike. Despite Barcelona's dominance in the first half, Real Madrid fought back in the second half. Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni turned the match in Real's favor with goals in quick succession.

However, Ferran Torres' equalizer took the match into extra time. In what could have led to a penalty shootout, Kounde's goal settled the contest, bringing joy to Barcelona fans and proving pivotal in their Cup journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)