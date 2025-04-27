Kounde's Last-Minute Magic Seals Dramatic Copa del Rey Victory for Barcelona
Jules Kounde's late goal in extra time secured Barcelona's thrilling 3-2 victory over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final. Kounde's strike clinched a record 32nd Spanish Cup title for Barca. Pedri and Ferran Torres each contributed with goals, while substitutes Mbappe and Tchouameni shone for Real.
Barcelona triumphed in one of the most thrilling Copa del Rey finals in recent memory, securing their 32nd Cup title after a 3-2 win over Real Madrid. Jules Kounde emerged as the hero, netting the decisive goal in the 116th minute of extra time.
The match saw Barcelona taking an early lead with Pedri's curling strike. Despite Barcelona's dominance in the first half, Real Madrid fought back in the second half. Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni turned the match in Real's favor with goals in quick succession.
However, Ferran Torres' equalizer took the match into extra time. In what could have led to a penalty shootout, Kounde's goal settled the contest, bringing joy to Barcelona fans and proving pivotal in their Cup journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kounde
- Barcelona
- Real Madrid
- Copa del Rey
- football
- Spanish Cup
- Pedri
- Mbappe
- Tchouameni
- Ferran Torres
ALSO READ
FIFA's Global Impact: Expanding Horizons of Football
Remembering Christian Chukwu: A Football Legend's Legacy
Thrilling Climaxes in Asian Football Leagues: A Week of Intense Battles and Surprises
Luka Modric Joins Swansea City Ownership: A New Chapter in Welsh Football
Flag Football's African Debut: A Leap Toward Global Recognition