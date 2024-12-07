PM Modi Applauds BAPS Volunteers for Impactful Service

In a recent virtual address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the dedicated volunteers of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sansthan.

The PM, speaking to a crowd gathered at an Ahmedabad stadium, highlighted the group's exemplary community service and its role in supporting national development.

The Prime Minister emphasized that volunteerism is key to strengthening the nation, urging others to follow the example set by the Sansthan volunteers.

(With inputs from agencies.)