PM Modi Applauds BAPS Volunteers for Impactful Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the efforts of BAPS Swaminarayan Sansthan volunteers. Addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad via virtual communication, Modi highlighted their significant contributions to social welfare and community service, emphasizing the importance of volunteerism in building a stronger nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent virtual address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the dedicated volunteers of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sansthan.

The PM, speaking to a crowd gathered at an Ahmedabad stadium, highlighted the group's exemplary community service and its role in supporting national development.

The Prime Minister emphasized that volunteerism is key to strengthening the nation, urging others to follow the example set by the Sansthan volunteers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

