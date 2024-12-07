As global music stars gravitate towards India, known for its burgeoning live entertainment scene, young and affluent Indians are proving to be an enticing audience. Recently, Dua Lipa and Maroon 5 performed in Mumbai, with upcoming concerts from Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and Green Day set to engage a nation teeming with music aficionados.

Meanwhile, Havana became the backdrop for a significant cultural premiere as Netflix unveiled its adaptation of 'One Hundred Years of Solitude' at the city's film festival. Despite being in a region with restricted access to the platform, residents turned out in droves to witness the first two episodes of the ambitious series based on Gabriel García Márquez's iconic novel.

The increasing influx of international music acts in India and the enthusiasm for literary adaptations in Havana underscore a rising trend in global cultural connections. These events highlight a cultural appetite that transcends traditional barriers, fostering a vibrant artistic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)