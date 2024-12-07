Notre Dame Reopens: Prince William's Diplomatic Visit to Paris

Prince William of the United Kingdom made a significant diplomatic visit to Paris, attending the reopening ceremony of the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral. This world-renowned 12th-century landmark had been closed since a devastating fire in 2019, marking a symbolic moment for both France and the global community.

While in Paris, William engaged in high-profile meetings with international leaders, including US First Lady Jill Biden and President-elect Donald Trump. These discussions underscore the Prince's evolving role, focusing particularly on reinforcing the special relationship between the UK and the US during his talks.

The Prince attended the prestigious event on behalf of the UK, with the ceremony hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and the Archbishop of Paris. The reopening is the first of several events celebrating Notre Dame's extensive restoration, funded by contributions from over 150 countries, amounting to 846 million euros.

