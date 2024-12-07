Left Menu

Notre Dame Reopens: Prince William's Diplomatic Visit to Paris

Prince William visited Paris to represent Britain at the Notre Dame reopening ceremony. He met with global leaders, including US First Lady Jill Biden, to discuss UK-US relations. The cathedral's reopening follows a five-year restoration effort post the 2019 fire. This visit marks William's growing diplomatic role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:49 IST
Notre Dame Reopens: Prince William's Diplomatic Visit to Paris
Prince William
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prince William of the United Kingdom made a significant diplomatic visit to Paris, attending the reopening ceremony of the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral. This world-renowned 12th-century landmark had been closed since a devastating fire in 2019, marking a symbolic moment for both France and the global community.

While in Paris, William engaged in high-profile meetings with international leaders, including US First Lady Jill Biden and President-elect Donald Trump. These discussions underscore the Prince's evolving role, focusing particularly on reinforcing the special relationship between the UK and the US during his talks.

The Prince attended the prestigious event on behalf of the UK, with the ceremony hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and the Archbishop of Paris. The reopening is the first of several events celebrating Notre Dame's extensive restoration, funded by contributions from over 150 countries, amounting to 846 million euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024