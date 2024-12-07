A Temple of Generosity: Jagannath Temple's Impressive Donations

The revered Jagannath Temple in Puri has garnered an astounding Rs 113.02 crore in donations over the past three fiscal years, as revealed by Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan in the assembly.

Breaking down the contributions, Harichandan detailed that Rs 40.61 crore came from donation boxes, Rs 59.79 crore was amassed through bank accounts, and Rs 12.60 crore came from other sources between 2021-22 and 2023-24.

The fiscal year 2022-23 witnessed the highest donation influx with Rs 50.80 crore, followed by Rs 44.90 crore in 2023-24, and Rs 17.31 crore in 2021-22, marking a notable increase in generosity towards the temple's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)