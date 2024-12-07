Left Menu

Pope Francis Unfazed by Bruise at Cardinal Ceremony

Pope Francis, despite sporting a visible bruise on his chin, proceeded with the ceremony to install new cardinals at St. Peter's Basilica without issue. The Vatican has not commented on the bruise's origin. The pontiff, who turns 88 soon, continues to face health challenges, requiring a wheelchair for mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:22 IST
Pope Francis Unfazed by Bruise at Cardinal Ceremony
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, appearing with a notable bruise on his chin, efficiently presided over the ceremony to appoint new cardinals on Saturday, showing no visible signs of distress.

The Vatican has remained silent on the cause of the pontiff's latest injury, which contrasts with a similar incident in 2017 when he sustained a black eye during a visit to Colombia.

Despite his visible fatigue and ongoing health issues, including the use of a wheelchair, the 88-year-old Pope continued his duties without disruption at the historic St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024