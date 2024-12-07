Pope Francis Unfazed by Bruise at Cardinal Ceremony

Pope Francis, appearing with a notable bruise on his chin, efficiently presided over the ceremony to appoint new cardinals on Saturday, showing no visible signs of distress.

The Vatican has remained silent on the cause of the pontiff's latest injury, which contrasts with a similar incident in 2017 when he sustained a black eye during a visit to Colombia.

Despite his visible fatigue and ongoing health issues, including the use of a wheelchair, the 88-year-old Pope continued his duties without disruption at the historic St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.

(With inputs from agencies.)