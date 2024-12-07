Pope Francis Unfazed by Bruise at Cardinal Ceremony
Pope Francis, despite sporting a visible bruise on his chin, proceeded with the ceremony to install new cardinals at St. Peter's Basilica without issue. The Vatican has not commented on the bruise's origin. The pontiff, who turns 88 soon, continues to face health challenges, requiring a wheelchair for mobility.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:22 IST
Pope Francis, appearing with a notable bruise on his chin, efficiently presided over the ceremony to appoint new cardinals on Saturday, showing no visible signs of distress.
The Vatican has remained silent on the cause of the pontiff's latest injury, which contrasts with a similar incident in 2017 when he sustained a black eye during a visit to Colombia.
Despite his visible fatigue and ongoing health issues, including the use of a wheelchair, the 88-year-old Pope continued his duties without disruption at the historic St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement