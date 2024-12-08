Manoj Bajpayee's Unseen Mentor: Lessons from the National School of Drama
Manoj Bajpayee, despite four rejections from the National School of Drama (NSD), views the institution as an absentee mentor pivotal to his success. The actor, known for films like 'Satya' and 'The Family Man', developed his craft through theatre and personal resilience, highlighting NSD's world-class status.
Actor Manoj Bajpayee, celebrated for roles in 'Satya' and 'The Family Man', reflects on his rejections from the National School of Drama (NSD), likening his experience to the legendary mentor-student dynamic of Dronacharya and Eklavya.
Bajpayee, who faced four rejections from NSD, considers the institution a key influence on his career, akin to an absentee mentor that sculpted his path to success. Despite the initial setback, he vigorously pursued theatre, working 18-hour days and performing even when ill, driven by a deep passion for acting.
He acknowledges NSD as a leading global institute, yet questions why institutions like NSD are often undervalued. Bajpayee's journey underscores the impact of determination and learning through adversity in the art world.
