Manoj Bajpayee's Unseen Mentor: Lessons from the National School of Drama

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, celebrated for roles in 'Satya' and 'The Family Man', reflects on his rejections from the National School of Drama (NSD), likening his experience to the legendary mentor-student dynamic of Dronacharya and Eklavya.

Bajpayee, who faced four rejections from NSD, considers the institution a key influence on his career, akin to an absentee mentor that sculpted his path to success. Despite the initial setback, he vigorously pursued theatre, working 18-hour days and performing even when ill, driven by a deep passion for acting.

He acknowledges NSD as a leading global institute, yet questions why institutions like NSD are often undervalued. Bajpayee's journey underscores the impact of determination and learning through adversity in the art world.

(With inputs from agencies.)