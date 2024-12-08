Historic Rise for Indian Clergy: Cardinal Koovakad's Ascension

George Jacob Koovakad, a 51-year-old Indian priest, was elevated to the esteemed position of Cardinal by Pope Francis. This monumental event was met with overwhelming joy and pride among the Indian community, particularly at the Mammoodu Lourdes Matha Church and in Changanassery town. The appointment marks a significant enhancement of Indian representation in the Vatican, now totaling six cardinals.

The parish community gathered, celebrating this remarkable achievement, seeing Cardinal Koovakad as a beacon of faith and hope for Kerala and the entire nation. Festivities included a live-streamed ordination ceremony viewed by many at his home parish, where emotions ran high and hymns of gratitude filled the air.

The ordination ceremony took place in Rome, with many from Koovakad's hometown attending. Notable dignitaries, including Indian political leaders, also witnessed the historic moment. Cardinal Koovakad, who has been organizing international tours for Pope Francis since 2020, will soon return to his hometown, where grand celebrations await him.

