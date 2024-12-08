Catherine Zeta-Jones: From Dance Floors to Oscar Glory

Renowned actress Catherine Zeta-Jones reminisced about her victory at the 2003 Academy Awards, where she secured the Best Supporting Actress title for her stand-out role in the 2002 musical film 'Chicago'. Portraying Velma Kelly, a showgirl turned murderess, Zeta-Jones's performance was recognized by the Oscar committee, an honor she described as 'totally unexpected'.

During the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Zeta-Jones elaborated on this significant career milestone, comparing it to her Tony Award win for Best Actress in a Musical in 2009 for 'A Little Night Music'. She expressed profound gratitude for the theatrical recognition but admitted that the Oscar win was an incredible surprise, sharing her whirlwind journey in the entertainment industry since childhood.

Reflecting on her film experience, the Welsh actress highlighted the distinctive collaboration with fellow dancers during 'Chicago's production, contrasting it with her stage training background. She spoke fondly of the intricate dance rehearsals and the camaraderie built with her peers, which made the filming process a memorable chapter in her extensive career.

