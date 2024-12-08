Left Menu

Catherine Zeta-Jones: From Dance Floors to Oscar Glory

Catherine Zeta-Jones recalls winning the 2003 Best Supporting Actress Oscar for 'Chicago’ and sharing insights at the Red Sea Film Festival about her dance training, industry journey, and unique experiences on set.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:21 IST
Catherine Zeta-Jones: From Dance Floors to Oscar Glory
Catherine Zeta-Jones (Image source: X/Netflix) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned actress Catherine Zeta-Jones reminisced about her victory at the 2003 Academy Awards, where she secured the Best Supporting Actress title for her stand-out role in the 2002 musical film 'Chicago'. Portraying Velma Kelly, a showgirl turned murderess, Zeta-Jones's performance was recognized by the Oscar committee, an honor she described as 'totally unexpected'.

During the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Zeta-Jones elaborated on this significant career milestone, comparing it to her Tony Award win for Best Actress in a Musical in 2009 for 'A Little Night Music'. She expressed profound gratitude for the theatrical recognition but admitted that the Oscar win was an incredible surprise, sharing her whirlwind journey in the entertainment industry since childhood.

Reflecting on her film experience, the Welsh actress highlighted the distinctive collaboration with fellow dancers during 'Chicago's production, contrasting it with her stage training background. She spoke fondly of the intricate dance rehearsals and the camaraderie built with her peers, which made the filming process a memorable chapter in her extensive career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024