Himachal on High Alert: Tracing Threat Emails in Mandi and Shimla

After bomb threat emails were received at the deputy commissioner's office in Mandi and Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena's office in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh authorities have heightened security measures. The threat mentioned events in Tamil Nadu, prompting tracing of email origins and possible involvement of central agencies to apprehend culprits.

A bomb threat email sent to the deputy commissioner's office in Mandi prompted concerns, followed by another similar threat to Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena's office in Shimla. The incident has set the state's security agencies on high alert.

The warning hinted at coordinated timing with events in Tamil Nadu, though the authorities have not found anything suspicious yet. The threat has led to intensified security at both locations, emphasizing vigilance and investigation into the email origins.

This development echoes past threats in other significant spots like the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Collaborative efforts between the NIA, state police, and CID have been urged to solve this alarming issue. In Mandi, the offices have been cleared and operations resumed, albeit with caution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

