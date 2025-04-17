Swift Justice in Rampur: Accused Apprehended in Heinous Crime Against Young Girl
A horrific crime unfolded in Rampur, involving an 11-year-old deaf-and-mute girl who was allegedly raped. The accused, Daan Singh, was apprehended following an exchange of gunfire with authorities. The victim remains in critical condition, receiving treatment while investigations continue into this shocking incident.
In a shocking incident in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, a 24-year-old man was arrested within 24 hours of allegedly raping an 11-year-old deaf-and-mute girl. The girl was found in a field, bleeding from her private parts and bearing bite marks, as per reports from officials.
The accused, Daan Singh, was apprehended after a brief exchange of gunfire with the police, during which he suffered injuries. Authorities reported that the victim, currently receiving treatment at a hospital, is in severe shock and remains in critical condition.
The girl's disappearance prompted a swift and extensive search by her father and local community. After being found unconscious and injured, hospital examinations confirmed the severity of the assault, highlighting the need for continued investigative efforts.
