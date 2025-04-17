Left Menu

Madras High Court Takes Stand Against Forest Minister Ponmudy's Controversial Remarks

The Madras High Court directed Tamil Nadu police to file a case against Forest Minister K Ponmudy over his controversial Shaivism-Vaishnavism remarks. The Court warned of contempt if the police failed to act. Ponmudy's comments drew criticism, prompting DMK President M K Stalin to remove him from a party position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:02 IST
Madras High Court Takes Stand Against Forest Minister Ponmudy's Controversial Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has instructed the Tamil Nadu police to file a case against Forest Minister K Ponmudy following his controversial Shaivism-Vaishnavism remarks made at a public meeting. Justice N Anand Venkatesh emphasized that failure to register an FIR would lead the Court to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings.

Ponmudy's comments created a significant uproar, resulting in condemnation from various quarters, including his own party. DMK MP Kanimozhi publicly criticized the remarks, and in response, DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin removed Ponmudy from his position as deputy general secretary of the party, although Ponmudy later apologized.

The Court has taken cognizance of the issue, with five complaints received by the police. Justice Venkatesh highlighted the continuing circulation of a damaging video, stressing the need for action to prevent further damage and setting a future hearing date for April 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025