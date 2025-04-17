Madras High Court Takes Stand Against Forest Minister Ponmudy's Controversial Remarks

The Madras High Court has instructed the Tamil Nadu police to file a case against Forest Minister K Ponmudy following his controversial Shaivism-Vaishnavism remarks made at a public meeting. Justice N Anand Venkatesh emphasized that failure to register an FIR would lead the Court to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings.

Ponmudy's comments created a significant uproar, resulting in condemnation from various quarters, including his own party. DMK MP Kanimozhi publicly criticized the remarks, and in response, DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin removed Ponmudy from his position as deputy general secretary of the party, although Ponmudy later apologized.

The Court has taken cognizance of the issue, with five complaints received by the police. Justice Venkatesh highlighted the continuing circulation of a damaging video, stressing the need for action to prevent further damage and setting a future hearing date for April 23.

