Gulmarg's Global Stage: New Convention Centre to Open Doors for International Events

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that Gulmarg’s new convention centre will soon host international events. Accompanied by MLA Farooq Ahmad Shah, Abdullah reviewed the progress of the site, indicating its completion early next year will boost the resort’s global appeal.

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, announced on Sunday that the construction of a brand-new convention centre in Gulmarg is progressing steadily. The completion of this center is expected to enhance the region's ability to host international conferences, conventions, and even film screenings.

During his visit to the site, Abdullah was joined by Farooq Ahmad Shah, the local Member of Legislative Assembly, to assess ongoing construction efforts. The centre's development is seen as a significant move to elevate the region's profile on the global stage.

The Chief Minister shared updates from his visit on his social media platform X, stating that the convention hall is expected to be operational by early next year. This new development heralds exciting times for Gulmarg, positioning it as a key destination for international gatherings.

