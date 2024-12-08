Left Menu

Malankara Metropolitan Set to Lead Jacobite Syrian Church

Malankara Metropolitan Joseph Mor Gregorios is poised to become the next Catholicos and head of the Jacobite Syrian Church in India, following a recommendation by all member churches. This move was announced by Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II during his visit to Kerala, with the consecration ceremony scheduled soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Malankara Metropolitan Joseph Mor Gregorios is on track to become the succeeding Catholicos and leader of the Jacobite Syrian Church in India. This development was revealed by Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II during his visit to Kerala, indicating unanimous church support for Gregorios' appointment.

The Patriarch announced this significant decision while addressing clergy members at Malekurisu Dayara, amidst his 10-day state visit.

A consecration ceremony is anticipated shortly, aligning with church protocols, following the previous Catholicos Baselios Thomas I's demise. This succession plan had been preemptively established due to the advancing age of the former leader and recommendations by the church synod.

(With inputs from agencies.)

