Finding Faith in New Jersey: The State's Unexpected Buddhist Nexus

Off a busy state highway in New Jersey lies one of the largest Buddha statues in the United States, unexpectedly nestled within a backyard in Franklin Township. Constructed a decade ago, the 30-foot high structure was realized under the guidance of a Sri Lankan monk from the Theravada tradition. His vision was to create a space where people of all faiths could unite.

Today, the statue is a centerpiece at the New Jersey Buddhist Vihara and Meditation Centre and serves as a vital hub for interfaith activities. It attracts Buddhists, Hindus, and Christians alike, reflecting New Jersey's diverse religious tapestry. Practitioners include a Princeton professor with a blend of Korean Christian and Tibetan Buddhist heritage, a local Nepali community leader who fosters interfaith dialogues, and a long-time local resident who converted to Buddhism.

The site has become a public shrine, drawing individuals from various backgrounds who find solace and connection beneath its gaze. This unique convergence is distinctively New Jersey, echoing with traffic, laughter, and life from Route 27, in harmony with its serene Buddhist traditions.

