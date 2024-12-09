Left Menu

From Battlefields to Bookshelves: Lt Gen KJS Dhillon's Award-Winning Memoir

Lt Gen (retd) KJS Dhillon's memoir 'Kitne Ghazi Aaye Kitne Ghazi Gaye' won the Crossword Book Award for best non-fiction. The 2023 book delves into the Kashmir conflicts, the 2019 Pulwama attack, and the revocation of Article 370, offering insights into regional socio-political challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:25 IST
Lt Gen (retd) KJS Dhillon's compelling memoir, 'Kitne Ghazi Aaye Kitne Ghazi Gaye: My Life Story,' has been recognized with the Crossword Book Award for best non-fiction in the popular choice category, as per an announcement on Monday.

The 2023 publication takes readers through pivotal moments in Kashmir, including the exodus of Pandits, the 2019 Pulwama attack, the Balakot strikes, and Article 370's abrogation, exploring their impact on the socio-political landscape.

The accolade was conferred upon Lt Gen Dhillon in Mumbai by journalist Bachi Karkaria on Sunday. The memoir reflects on his storied career in the army, highlighting the significant challenges he faced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

