Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor Dazzles at Red Sea Film Festival with Olivia Wilde

Ranbir Kapoor attended the Red Sea International Film Festival, captivating audiences with Olivia Wilde. He's set to start filming 'Animal 2' in 2027, a trilogy with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Kapoor expresses excitement about potential Hollywood ventures, while prioritizing Indian cinema's global reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:40 IST
Ranbir Kapoor Dazzles at Red Sea Film Festival with Olivia Wilde
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Olivia Wilde (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Actor Ranbir Kapoor made a splash at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, bringing a touch of Bollywood glamour to the esteemed event. Kapoor shared a memorable moment on the red carpet with renowned Hollywood actress and director Olivia Wilde, capturing the attention of the global audience.

Photos from the gala swiftly circulated online, showcasing Kapoor alongside Wilde. Kapoor looked stylish in a red bandhgala coat paired with a white shirt and black pants, while Wilde turned heads in a stunning white gown complemented by gold accessories. As part of his visit, Kapoor engaged with Deadline, discussing his future projects.

Kapoor revealed the script for 'Animal 2' is underway, with plans to commence filming in 2027. He shared that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga envisions the story unfolding over a trilogy, with the next installment titled 'Animal Park'. Kapoor expressed enthusiasm about portraying dual roles in this innovative project. When questioned about a potential Hollywood transition, Kapoor noted his willingness to explore such opportunities, yet highlighted his primary interest in promoting Indian cinema globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024