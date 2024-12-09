Ranbir Kapoor Dazzles at Red Sea Film Festival with Olivia Wilde

Actor Ranbir Kapoor made a splash at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, bringing a touch of Bollywood glamour to the esteemed event. Kapoor shared a memorable moment on the red carpet with renowned Hollywood actress and director Olivia Wilde, capturing the attention of the global audience.

Photos from the gala swiftly circulated online, showcasing Kapoor alongside Wilde. Kapoor looked stylish in a red bandhgala coat paired with a white shirt and black pants, while Wilde turned heads in a stunning white gown complemented by gold accessories. As part of his visit, Kapoor engaged with Deadline, discussing his future projects.

Kapoor revealed the script for 'Animal 2' is underway, with plans to commence filming in 2027. He shared that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga envisions the story unfolding over a trilogy, with the next installment titled 'Animal Park'. Kapoor expressed enthusiasm about portraying dual roles in this innovative project. When questioned about a potential Hollywood transition, Kapoor noted his willingness to explore such opportunities, yet highlighted his primary interest in promoting Indian cinema globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)