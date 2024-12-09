Left Menu

Telangana Thalli: Celebrating Cultural Heritage and Motherhood

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the new 'Telangana Thalli' portrait, symbolizing the state's culture and motherhood. The design features traditional attire, crops, and colors representing Telangana's heritage. Reddy criticized the previous government's unofficial design. The statue installation invites all parties and marks December 9 as a significant date.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy introduced a newly designed portrait of 'Telangana Thalli' (Mother Telangana), emphasizing its representation of the state's cultural ethos and the symbolism of motherhood.

Reddy subtly criticized the former BRS regime for not officially announcing the 'Telangana Thalli' design over the past decade. He stated that consultations with poets, artists, and proponents of the Telangana movement led to the new image embodying the state's cultural traditions.

The finalized design depicts Mother Telangana in traditional attire with significant elements, including crops and colors reflecting the region's agricultural heritage and historical struggles. Reddy invited political figures and the public to the statue's installation event, calling for unity beyond politics on this occasion. The government plans to celebrate December 9 annually in honor of 'Telangana Thalli' and its historical significance in the state's formation.

