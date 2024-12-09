Left Menu

Film Director and Associates Face Fraud Charges in Bollywood Swindle

Film director Ali Abbas Zafar, along with associates Himanshu Mehra and Ekesh Randive, has been accused of defrauding producer Vashu Bhagnani of Rs 9 crore. Allegations include creating fake invoices and false claims over film budget expenditures. No arrests have been made yet as investigations continue.

Film Director and Associates Face Fraud Charges in Bollywood Swindle
Film director Ali Abbas Zafar, along with two associates, faces serious allegations of financial fraud. He is accused of duping renowned Bollywood producer Vashu Bhagnani out of Rs 9 crore.

An FIR lodged on Sunday claims Zafar, identified alongside Himanshu Mehra and Ekesh Randive, siphoned off money intended for film production, a source from the Bandra police said.

The complaint arose after Bhagnani approached the magistrate court, accusing the trio of conspiracy, breach of trust, and forgery among others, linked to the production of the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

