Film Director and Associates Face Fraud Charges in Bollywood Swindle
Film director Ali Abbas Zafar, along with associates Himanshu Mehra and Ekesh Randive, has been accused of defrauding producer Vashu Bhagnani of Rs 9 crore. Allegations include creating fake invoices and false claims over film budget expenditures. No arrests have been made yet as investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Film director Ali Abbas Zafar, along with two associates, faces serious allegations of financial fraud. He is accused of duping renowned Bollywood producer Vashu Bhagnani out of Rs 9 crore.
An FIR lodged on Sunday claims Zafar, identified alongside Himanshu Mehra and Ekesh Randive, siphoned off money intended for film production, a source from the Bandra police said.
The complaint arose after Bhagnani approached the magistrate court, accusing the trio of conspiracy, breach of trust, and forgery among others, linked to the production of the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Golden Blessings: Bollywood Stars Seek Divine Guidance at Golden Temple for New Film
Madhuri Dixit Nene: Championing Bollywood's Transformative Journey
Stars in the Spotlight: Glastonbury, Bollywood, and Rap Feuds
Saiyami Kher: Balancing Reality and Social Media in Bollywood
Dua Lipa Mesmerizes Mumbai with Bollywood Twist