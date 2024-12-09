Maha Kumbh 2024: Largest Spiritual Gathering Awaits

The iconic Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj is poised to break records as the largest spiritual gathering, covering 4,000 hectares for an anticipated 25 to 30 crore visitors. The Uttar Pradesh government shared these plans at a roadshow in Ahmedabad, heralding a significant scale-up from the 2012 Maha Kumbh.

Ministers AK Sharma and Kapil Dev Agarwal extended invitations to Gujarat residents for this mega gathering, scheduled from January 13 to February 26. They revealed that 45 international ambassadors in India have confirmed their participation, highlighting the festival's growing global appeal.

To accommodate millions of visitors, preparations are underway for healthcare, sanitation, and lodging, including 1.60 lakh tents and 1.50 lakh temporary toilets. A 100-bed hospital and additional medical facilities are in place, promising comprehensive care during this significant religious event in Hinduism.

(With inputs from agencies.)