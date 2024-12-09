Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2024: Largest Spiritual Gathering Awaits

The upcoming Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj is set to be the largest ever, spanning 4,000 hectares and expecting 25 to 30 crore visitors. Organized by the Uttar Pradesh government, the event aims to ensure smooth experiences for devotees with extensive healthcare, sanitation, and boarding arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:06 IST
Maha Kumbh 2024: Largest Spiritual Gathering Awaits
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj is poised to break records as the largest spiritual gathering, covering 4,000 hectares for an anticipated 25 to 30 crore visitors. The Uttar Pradesh government shared these plans at a roadshow in Ahmedabad, heralding a significant scale-up from the 2012 Maha Kumbh.

Ministers AK Sharma and Kapil Dev Agarwal extended invitations to Gujarat residents for this mega gathering, scheduled from January 13 to February 26. They revealed that 45 international ambassadors in India have confirmed their participation, highlighting the festival's growing global appeal.

To accommodate millions of visitors, preparations are underway for healthcare, sanitation, and lodging, including 1.60 lakh tents and 1.50 lakh temporary toilets. A 100-bed hospital and additional medical facilities are in place, promising comprehensive care during this significant religious event in Hinduism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024