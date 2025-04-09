MNS Demands Clean Rivers Ahead of Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers took to the streets of Nashik on Wednesday, rallying for cleaner rivers ahead of the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

With party flags in hand, MNS demonstrators entered the sacred Ramkund by the Godavari river to voice their demands.

State general secretary Dinkar Patil articulated the MNS's determination to keep protesting until the rivers, including Darna, Valdevi, and Nandini, are pollution-free and fit for consumption. The party plans to hand over river water to officials as a symbolic protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)