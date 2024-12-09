Shaji N Karun Honored with J C Daniel Award for 2023
Renowned filmmaker Shaji N Karun has won the 2023 J C Daniel Award, acknowledging his vast contribution to Malayalam cinema. The award includes a cash prize, citation, and statuette. Karun's impactful films have been recognized both nationally and internationally, contributing significantly to the new wave of Malayalam cinema.
Shaji N Karun, a distinguished filmmaker, has been awarded the J C Daniel Award for 2023, as announced by an official release on Monday. This is the highest accolade in Malayalam cinema, instituted by the state government, celebrating Karun's lifetime contributions to the industry.
The award includes a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a citation, and a statuette. The jury, chaired by former awardee T V Chandran, highlighted Karun's influential works that have brought national and international acclaim to Malayalam cinema.
Karun's films, renowned for their creative depth, have been showcased at prestigious film festivals like Cannes, earning numerous national and Kerala State Awards, such as the Best Feature Film award for 'Kutty Srank' in 2010. His achievements have significantly invigorated the landscape of new wave Malayalam cinema.
