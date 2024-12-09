Left Menu

Vikramaditya Motwane Brings 'Black Warrant' to Life on Netflix

Vikramaditya Motwane announces a new series, 'Black Warrant', based on the book by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury. Set in the 1980s Tihar Jail, the narrative follows a rookie jailer's confrontation with harsh realities. The series promises depth, authenticity, and a global Netflix release.

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Noted filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, recognized for acclaimed works such as 'Udaan', 'Lootera', and 'Ctrl', is set to launch a new series titled 'Black Warrant'. The series is an adaptation of the dramatized book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, penned by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury.

Set against the backdrop of the 1980s, 'Black Warrant' unfolds a fictionalized rendition of true events. It is narrated from the viewpoint of Sunil Gupta, a fledgling jailer at Tihar Jail, as he navigates the chilling realities, prominent cases, and intricate power struggles within the prison. Speaking about the project, Motwane expressed, "Black Warrant is a raw and intense narrative that demanded onscreen adaptation. The collaboration with Netflix, Applause Entertainment, and Confluence has been remarkable, and I am grateful for the support in authentically telling this story."

The series will be available on Netflix. Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, remarked, "'Black Warrant' ventures into the unexplored annals of Tihar Jail's recent history with depth and authenticity. Working with a visionary like Vikramaditya has enriched the narrative with nuance and realism. Our alliance with Netflix enables us to present this potent story to a worldwide audience, offering a unique insight into a concealed world." The cast for the series has yet to be revealed. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

