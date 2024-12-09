Reviving Jammu's Industrial Pulse: Challenges and Commitments
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah acknowledges the challenges confronting Jammu and Kashmir's industrial sector and emphasizes his government's commitment to tackle them. Abdullah highlights the impact of Darbar Move on Jammu’s vibrancy and stresses leveraging Jammu's cultural heritage for tourism. He also discusses industrial packages' transient nature and lease-related issues.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has reiterated his government's dedication to resolving the persistent issues facing Jammu and Kashmir's industrial sector, while acknowledging the challenges exacerbated by the region's transition to a Union Territory.
Speaking at a Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry event, Abdullah cited both geographical constraints and lease complications as significant hurdles. He assured stakeholders of governmental support, saying, "It is our responsibility to hold your hand."
Abdullah also highlighted the tourism potential, drawing attention to the millions of pilgrims visiting annually and the unique cultural heritage of Jammu. He stressed the vital role of local engagement in sustaining industries in the region.
