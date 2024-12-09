Reviving Jammu's Industrial Pulse: Challenges and Commitments

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has reiterated his government's dedication to resolving the persistent issues facing Jammu and Kashmir's industrial sector, while acknowledging the challenges exacerbated by the region's transition to a Union Territory.

Speaking at a Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry event, Abdullah cited both geographical constraints and lease complications as significant hurdles. He assured stakeholders of governmental support, saying, "It is our responsibility to hold your hand."

Abdullah also highlighted the tourism potential, drawing attention to the millions of pilgrims visiting annually and the unique cultural heritage of Jammu. He stressed the vital role of local engagement in sustaining industries in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)