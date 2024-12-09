Left Menu

Family Feud: Telugu Cinema's Mohan Babu Files Complaint Against Son Manoj

Telugu actor Mohan Babu has filed a police complaint against his son, actor M Manoj, and his daughter-in-law, accusing them of trying to seize his Jalpally home through intimidation. Manoj also lodged a complaint, alleging unknown individuals illegally entered his home, leading to a physical altercation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:46 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu has sought police intervention, accusing his son, actor M Manoj, and daughter-in-law of attempting to unlawfully take over his residence in Jalpally through intimidation tactics.

Conversely, Manoj has claimed that ten unidentified people infiltrated his home, sparking a confrontation that resulted in injuries. He has demanded increased protection for his family and a thorough investigation.

Police are addressing two separate cases as tensions rise within one of Andhra Pradesh's prominent film families, casting a spotlight on the actors' private dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

