Family Feud: Telugu Cinema's Mohan Babu Files Complaint Against Son Manoj

In a dramatic turn of events, veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu has sought police intervention, accusing his son, actor M Manoj, and daughter-in-law of attempting to unlawfully take over his residence in Jalpally through intimidation tactics.

Conversely, Manoj has claimed that ten unidentified people infiltrated his home, sparking a confrontation that resulted in injuries. He has demanded increased protection for his family and a thorough investigation.

Police are addressing two separate cases as tensions rise within one of Andhra Pradesh's prominent film families, casting a spotlight on the actors' private dispute.

