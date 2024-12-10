The Golden Globes: Star-Studded Comeback

The Golden Globes will reclaim their glitz in January, featuring a lineup of high-profile nominees including Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet. The announcements, made this Monday, highlight the event's return to prominence despite past controversies.

Comedian Nikki Glaser takes center stage as the ceremony's host, promising sharp wit and humor. Known for her candid style, Glaser follows last year's host Jo Koy in leading the televised event on CBS, also available on Paramount+.

Viola Davis and Ted Danson will receive prestigious awards for their contributions to film and television, further cementing the evening as a celebration of entertainment excellence. Culinary delights from Nobu Restaurants are set to complement the star-studded evening at the Beverly Hilton Hotel gala.

