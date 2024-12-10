Left Menu

The Golden Globes: Star-Studded Comeback

The Golden Globes will make a dazzling return in January, boasting nominations from high-profile stars such as Zendaya and Denzel Washington. Nikki Glaser will host the event, which airs on CBS. The ceremony will honor both Viola Davis with the DeMille Award and Ted Danson with the Carol Burnett Award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beverlyhills | Updated: 10-12-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 02:29 IST
The Golden Globes will reclaim their glitz in January, featuring a lineup of high-profile nominees including Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet. The announcements, made this Monday, highlight the event's return to prominence despite past controversies.

Comedian Nikki Glaser takes center stage as the ceremony's host, promising sharp wit and humor. Known for her candid style, Glaser follows last year's host Jo Koy in leading the televised event on CBS, also available on Paramount+.

Viola Davis and Ted Danson will receive prestigious awards for their contributions to film and television, further cementing the evening as a celebration of entertainment excellence. Culinary delights from Nobu Restaurants are set to complement the star-studded evening at the Beverly Hilton Hotel gala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

