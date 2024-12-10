S.M. Krishna: Catalyzing Karnataka's Tech Evolution

Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna, revered for his astute political career over five decades, left an indelible mark on Indian politics. Known in close circles as SMK, he showcased his sophistications early on, securing positions of power by leveraging his outstanding academic achievements.

As the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Krishna strategically boosted the state's tech sector, particularly during his tenure from 1999 to 2004, placing Bengaluru firmly on the global technology map. His advocacy led to significant job creation, transforming the city into a burgeoning alternative to California's Silicon Valley.

Born in Karnataka's Mandya district, Krishna's political journey spanned from being a Lok Sabha member to serving as India's External Affairs Minister. His transition from Congress to BJP in 2017 marked the end of an era, concluding with his retirement in 2023.

