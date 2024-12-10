Left Menu

Guwahati Asian Film Festival 2025 to Premiere Iran's Oscar Submission

The 1st Guwahati Asian Film Festival will open with Babak Khajehpasha's 'In the Arms of the Tree', Iran’s Oscar submission, in February 2025. It promises a rich showcase of Asian films, cultural dialogue, and collaborative opportunities, with special sections on Indian and North Eastern cinema.

Updated: 10-12-2024 12:57 IST
The inaugural Guwahati Asian Film Festival (GAFF) is set to captivate audiences with its opening film, the Iranian Oscar hopeful, 'In the Arms of the Tree', directed by Babak Khajehpasha. This announcement was made by festival officials on Tuesday, marking a significant step for the cinematic event scheduled for February 7-9, 2025.

The festival seeks to be a landmark occasion featuring an eclectic mix of films from across Asia, with 'In the Arms of the Tree' leading the lineup. The film, an emotionally charged narrative touching on family and resilience, reflects the festival's aim to bridge cultural divides through cinema.

GAFF 2025 will not only showcase a plethora of Asian films but also highlight Indian and North Eastern cinema through dedicated segments. Directed by Monita Borgohain, the festival aspires to be a space for cultural exchange, offering film screenings, panel discussions, and networking events for filmmakers and enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

