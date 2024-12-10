Left Menu

Dr. Payal Kanodia: Trailblazing Leadership and Philanthropy Icon

Dr. Payal Kanodia, a dynamic leader and visionary, is making significant strides across education, health, women's empowerment, and environmental conservation. As Chairperson of the M3M Foundation, her impact has reached millions, focusing on sustainable development and societal betterment. Her global influence is recognized through numerous accolades and memberships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 10-12-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:59 IST
Dr. Payal Kanodia: Trailblazing Leadership and Philanthropy Icon
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United States

Dr. Payal Kanodia emerges as a formidable leader, seamlessly integrating her roles as a philanthropist, entrepreneur, and athlete. Her work with the M3M Foundation has touched over 3.8 million lives, advocating for Integrated Village Development, Education, Economic Empowerment, and Health across India.

Beyond India's borders, Dr. Kanodia exerts significant influence as the Chairperson of the Young FICCI Ladies Organization and her membership in global organizations like the Royal Asiatic Society. Her leadership aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, promoting localized solutions to global challenges.

Recognized for her contributions, Dr. Kanodia has received accolades like the Karmaveer Global Fellowship and the Mahatma Award. Her dedication to philanthropy and advocacy for children's rights at international summits signifies her role as a global change agent and an icon of hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024