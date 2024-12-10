Cinematic Brilliance Unveiled at Kerala's International Film Festival

'I'm Still Here,' a 2024 political biographical drama directed by Walter Salles, will inaugurate the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on December 13.

The festival will showcase a Brazil-France co-production film about a mother searching for her dissident husband during Brazil's military dictatorship. The State Culture Minister highlighted the festival's highlights, including 177 films from 68 countries, prestigious awards, and a tribute to legendary filmmakers.

The event will honor Hong Kong's Ann Hui with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Renowned cinematographer Agnes Godard will lead the International Jury, promising a celebration of cinematic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)