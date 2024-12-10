Left Menu

Cinematic Brilliance Unveiled at Kerala's International Film Festival

The 29th International Film Festival of Kerala opens with 'I’m Still Here,' a political drama by Walter Salles. Featuring films from 68 countries, the festival offers prestigious awards, a digital art exhibition, and honors Ann Hui with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:13 IST
'I'm Still Here,' a 2024 political biographical drama directed by Walter Salles, will inaugurate the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on December 13.

The festival will showcase a Brazil-France co-production film about a mother searching for her dissident husband during Brazil's military dictatorship. The State Culture Minister highlighted the festival's highlights, including 177 films from 68 countries, prestigious awards, and a tribute to legendary filmmakers.

The event will honor Hong Kong's Ann Hui with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Renowned cinematographer Agnes Godard will lead the International Jury, promising a celebration of cinematic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

