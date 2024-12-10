Left Menu

Home-Grown Hotels Outsmart International Rivals in India

A Hotelogix whitepaper highlights how Indian mid-segment hotel brands are gaining a competitive edge in the hospitality sector. With flexible contracts, local cultural insights, and personalized services, these domestic brands successfully navigate challenges and capitalize on domestic demand, especially in tier II to IV cities, despite hurdles in tier I markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:07 IST
Home-Grown Hotels Outsmart International Rivals in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Flexible contracts and cost-effective cloud solutions are providing Indian home-grown mid-segment hotel brands with a significant edge over international competitors, as per Hotelogix's whitepaper.

These domestic brands thrive particularly in tier II, III, and IV cities, controlling 60% of branded rooms by leveraging local cultural insights and personalized service.

Despite challenges like employee retention and competition in saturated tier I markets, these brands continue to succeed by adapting to local needs and fostering growth through management contracts and franchise models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024