Home-Grown Hotels Outsmart International Rivals in India
A Hotelogix whitepaper highlights how Indian mid-segment hotel brands are gaining a competitive edge in the hospitality sector. With flexible contracts, local cultural insights, and personalized services, these domestic brands successfully navigate challenges and capitalize on domestic demand, especially in tier II to IV cities, despite hurdles in tier I markets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:07 IST
Flexible contracts and cost-effective cloud solutions are providing Indian home-grown mid-segment hotel brands with a significant edge over international competitors, as per Hotelogix's whitepaper.
These domestic brands thrive particularly in tier II, III, and IV cities, controlling 60% of branded rooms by leveraging local cultural insights and personalized service.
Despite challenges like employee retention and competition in saturated tier I markets, these brands continue to succeed by adapting to local needs and fostering growth through management contracts and franchise models.
(With inputs from agencies.)
