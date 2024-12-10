Home-Grown Hotels Outsmart International Rivals in India

Flexible contracts and cost-effective cloud solutions are providing Indian home-grown mid-segment hotel brands with a significant edge over international competitors, as per Hotelogix's whitepaper.

These domestic brands thrive particularly in tier II, III, and IV cities, controlling 60% of branded rooms by leveraging local cultural insights and personalized service.

Despite challenges like employee retention and competition in saturated tier I markets, these brands continue to succeed by adapting to local needs and fostering growth through management contracts and franchise models.

(With inputs from agencies.)