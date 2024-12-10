Assam's Challenge: Learning from Israel Amidst Changing Demographics

Amid commemorative 'Swahid Diwas' events, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke on Tuesday about the urgent need to adopt survival strategies akin to Israel. He emphasized that like Israel, Assam must use knowledge, science, and courage to maintain its identity surrounded by adversaries.

The Chief Minister expressed concerns over Assam's historical boundary challenges and changing demographics. He highlighted that Assamese are now a minority in 12 districts and accused certain political factions and the opposition Congress of failing the community's interests by allowing land rights to erode.

Sarma called for economic self-reliance, noting that recent delimitation provided temporary political safeguards. He urged the youth to participate in economic activities to counter influence from outsiders. The government aims to strengthen cultural identity by ensuring medical and educational institutions in every district, alongside infrastructural projects over the Brahmaputra River.

(With inputs from agencies.)