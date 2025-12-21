RSS Chief Advocates Cultural Revival and Economic Self-Reliance
Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Chief, addressed misconceptions about the RSS, advocating for fact-based opinions. He emphasized the organization's non-political nature, promoting Hindu society’s advancement. Bhagwat encouraged self-reliance through Swadeshi and cultural exploration, urging Indians to appreciate domestic heritage over foreign influences amidst ongoing regional tension.
Mohan Bhagwat, chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), addressed perceptions of the organization during a centenary event, attributing misconceptions to misleading campaigns. He emphasized that while the RSS has no enemies, its growth threatens limited-interest groups reliant on stunted narratives.
During the Science City auditorium appearance, Bhagwat stressed fact-based views, not narratives or secondary sources, as the basis for opinions on RSS. He affirmed the Sangh's focus on Hindu society's betterment, predicting India's rise as a 'Vishwaguru'. Interactive sessions nationwide aim to dispel misinformation.
Bhagwat's remarks urged cultural and economic patriotism through Swadeshi principles, advocating for locally made products to boost Indian livelihoods over foreign purchases. He encouraged domestic exploration of India's rich heritage and understanding of constitutional tenets, amidst regional tensions impacting bilateral relations.