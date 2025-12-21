Mohan Bhagwat, chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), addressed perceptions of the organization during a centenary event, attributing misconceptions to misleading campaigns. He emphasized that while the RSS has no enemies, its growth threatens limited-interest groups reliant on stunted narratives.

During the Science City auditorium appearance, Bhagwat stressed fact-based views, not narratives or secondary sources, as the basis for opinions on RSS. He affirmed the Sangh's focus on Hindu society's betterment, predicting India's rise as a 'Vishwaguru'. Interactive sessions nationwide aim to dispel misinformation.

Bhagwat's remarks urged cultural and economic patriotism through Swadeshi principles, advocating for locally made products to boost Indian livelihoods over foreign purchases. He encouraged domestic exploration of India's rich heritage and understanding of constitutional tenets, amidst regional tensions impacting bilateral relations.