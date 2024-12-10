Sailing Through Time: India's Grand Maritime Legacy

The upcoming Indian Maritime Heritage Conclave 2024 aims to underline India's rich maritime history while inviting global investors to contribute to its burgeoning growth. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced this on Tuesday, ahead of the event in the nation's capital.

Spanning two days, the conclave will feature maritime historians, archaeologists, and experts from around the world. Discussions will delve into India's vast oceanic exploration heritage, naval architecture, and seafaring cultures.

The event will highlight evidence from recent research underscoring India's shared maritime connections with the western Indian Ocean, particularly with Arabia. The minister affirmed the event as a platform to showcase the growth opportunities in the Indian maritime industry to potential investors.

